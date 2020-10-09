Cats start Fall Camp with more losses

TUCSON (KVOA) - On paper its Fall Camp but in reality, it’s still mid-October with school in session.

The Arizona Wildcats were on the practice field for about 75 minutes to start their official preparation for the 2020 Pac-12 Football season.

Head coach Kevin Sumlin says the practice sessions will remain short as he and the coaching staff try to avoid a lot of the soft-tissue injury that NFL players have been experiencing after a Coronavirus Pandemic-layoff that limited off-season training for football players at all levels.

The big news on Day 1 as it has been most of this COVID season is who wasn’t on the field for Arizona.

Sumlin announced after the practice that senior defensive lineman JB Brown and sophomore running back Darius “Bam” Smith have opted out of the 2020 season.

Brown is the fifth key defensive player to walk away from UA since the end of spring practice. He logged 14 starts with six and half sacks over the last two seasons.

The Cats lost defensive starters Scottie Young Jr., Tony Fields, and Colin Schooler as well as key reserve Kylan Wilborn to transfer.

After the 2017 season it was believed those four would be the cornerstones to a Wildcats resurgence on the defensive side of the ball.

All had tremendously successful freshman seasons.

The Cats were looking for Brown to team again with junior Jalen Harris and provide experience on the edge of UA’s defensive front.

Smith was expected to be the Cats No. 2 running back behind Gary Brightwell. He has battled injuries in each of his first two seasons but had showed promise as a redshirt freshman in 2019.

The Texas-native had 63 yards rushing in Arizona’s win last September over Texas Tech. He followed that up with five catches for 99 yards and a touchdown in the Wildcats victory over UCLA.

Sumlin also indicated sophomore wide receiver Jalen Johnson is suspended indefinitely for violation of team rules and in particular COVID-19 policy.

Johnson appeared in seven games last season mostly on special teams.

