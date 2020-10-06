Pima removes interim tag from Monaco

TUCSON, AZ – The Pima Community College Athletics Department has its leading man as Jim Monaco was named Pima’s permanent Athletics Director on Monday after serving in an interim basis since November 2018.

Monaco has been instrumental in helping to create partnerships with Chapman Automotive and Adidas as well as move the men’s and women’s soccer teams back to the West Campus and revitalize the field with lights and a new scoreboard.

The department's student-athletes in 2019-20 posted the highest GPA (4.0) in history of the Athletics program.

Monaco was the Pima football head coach for the final five years of the program.

Copyright 2020 Pima Athletics. All rights reserved.