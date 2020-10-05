COVID-19 making an end around on football

TUCSON (KVOA) - The state of the high school football season in Arizona took a turn for the worst on Monday when the Coronavirus shut down two more programs.

One of Tucson’s flagship teams will not play for the next two weeks.

Ironically they were one of only two schools playing at all.

Salpointe Catholic placed its varsity squad into a two-week quarantine after a player tested positive Sunday for COVID-19.

The Lancers will not play Buena on October 9 nor Pinnacle on October 16.

Pima High School in Graham County is also pausing football for two weeks after a positive Coronavirus test.

The Roughriders lost 26-0 in their opener to Thatcher.

This effects the Benson Bobcats who were scheduled to face Pima on October 16.

Empire's football program had to pause workouts in late September after a player tested positive for COVID-19

These two football shutdowns come a week after Scottsdale Chaparral shuttered both its JV and varsity programs for two weeks due to a positive exposure.

Empire High School in Vail also suspended football activities for a week in September. The Ravens, who are back on the practice field, are one of many public schools in Southern Arizona that have yet to play a game.

It was initially hoped most Southern Arizona teams would be back on the gridiron by the revised Week 3 on October 16.

Several local coaches however tell News 4 Tucson’s David Kelly that the likely earliest full-scale football will happen will be October 30.

UA announced on Monday that head football coach Kevin Sumlin was in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.

The NFL was forced to postpone the Week 4 game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans after 18 members of the Titans operation came down with the Coronavirus.

Sunday's game between New England and Kansas City had to be pushed back to Monday after Patriots quarterback Cam Newton fell victim to the virus.

