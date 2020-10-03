FRIDAY FOOTBALL FEVER: New offense, same result in Pusch Ridge win

ORO VALLEY (KVOA) - New Pusch Ridge Christian Academy football coach Kent Middleton has brought the spread offense to the base of the mountain in Oro Valley.

But on opening night the Lions new offense looked much like their old one.

Ground round.

Senior Evan Lovett ran for three touchdowns as PRCA spoiled the birth of the Eastmark football program with a 41-6 victory at PRCA Stadium.

Lovett scored on runs of 60, nine and 30 yards.

The senior running back missed last week’s scrimmage against Benson due to injury but didn’t look too limited once he got into the game late in the first quarter.

He gained 1,192 yards and scored 13 touchdowns in 2018 as a sophomore. His numbers fell to 772 yards in 2019 but he still managed ten rushing scores.

Pusch Ridge Christian Academy went to state championship games in the 2010s, winning one (2015)

The Firebirds (0-1) were playing their first varsity game. The school located in Mesa but operated by the Queen Creek Unified School District opened last summer.

Javier Grajeda got the bulk of Pusch Ridge’s early carries scoring on a one-yard run to stake the Lions to a 7-0 lead.

Two of Lovett’s three tallies on the night made it 20-0 Pusch Ridge at the half.

Junior quarterback Ryan Fontaine found Jayden Rittenbach on a 12-yard third quarter strike to make it 27-0.

The Lions defense got into the scoring column on a 29-yard interception return touchdown by Hayden Hallett. Lovett’s third touchdown in the fourth quarter made it 41-0.

The first score in Eastmark history came in the final minute of the game on a seven-yard touchdown pass from Gianni Masculion to Javery Mayberry.

PRCA (1-0) hits the road next Friday for a game against Yuma Catholic.

