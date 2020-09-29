Ready or not, high school football is here

TUCSON (KVOA) - High School football in the midst of a Pandemic.

Here we go.

The 2020 season kicks off this weekend in Arizona. More teams are playing in Maricopa County than will be in Pima County.

Approximately 77 games are scheduled throughout the state of Arizona starting Thursday night.

Salpointe Catholic and Pusch Ridge Christian Academy will be the only schools within the Tucson metro area that will compete at the outset.

The Lancers, who made it to the Open Division semifinals last season, will host Casa Grande at Doherty Stadium.

Salpointe Catholic opens play on October 2 looking to return to the Open Division playoffs

A limited number of family members of football players, cheerleaders and band members will be allowed to attend.

It's a new era in the Samos neighborhood. The Lancers lost a ton of talent and their head coach from last year's 10-1 squad.

Bijan Robinson, Lathan Ransom and Bruno Fina have all moved on to Division I college football. Dennis Bene stepped down after leading Salpointe Catholic for 19 seasons (184-44 record, 2013 Division II state championship).

The Lions will host Mesa Eastmark up in Oro Valley. Kent Middleton is in his first season as head coach at Pusch Ridge. The Firebirds are playing varsity football for the first time.

PRCA spectators are being asked to wear a mask the entire time they are inside the stadium. Like at Salpointe Catholic, only two family members per player or cheerleader will be allowed to attend.

October 16 is still the target date for the remainder of the schools within the state to hit the football field.

Here is the the full slate of games involving teams from Southern Arizona (All games begin at 7 p.m. unless noted):

(2A) Phoenix Veritas Prep at Benson

(2A) Maricopa Sequoia Pathway at Bisbee

(2A) Gilbert San Tan Charter at Santa Cruz

(2A) Scottsdale Prep at Tombstone

(1A) St. David at Chandler Lincoln Prep# (6 p.m.)

(1A) Superior at Valley Union# (6 p.m.)

#-Conference 1A schools in Arizona play 8-man football.

