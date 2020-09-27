Kollapse at Kino: FC Tucson loses late lead in 2-1 defeat

TUCSON (KVOA) - Fort Lauderdale Club Football scored two goals in the final eight minutes of play Saturday night for a stunning come-from-behind 2-1 victory over FC Tucson at Kino North Stadium.

The loss put a serious crimp in the home side's USL League One playoff hopes.

The league's website updates its standings in real time as games are going on, meaning that in the 82nd minute with FC Tucson up 1-0, on a penalty kick goal by Giovanni Godoy in the 55th minute, the USL1 standings showed the Men in Black sitting on the winning side of the match in fourth place with 17 points and just three points out of the league's second playoff position.

In futbol, three points is just one win.

Within five minutes that live look at the standings would become a free fall.

Roberto Alarcon failed to convert a breakaway one-v-one opportunity in the 86th minute that would have likely sealed the match. Fort Lauderdale goalkeeper Dylan Castanheira made a one-handed stop on a shot that didn't have much juice.

The visitors immediately pushed the ball back down the field and forward Jerome Kieswetter got behind FC Tucson midfielder Jordan Pena on a great pass by Eduardo Soto to beat goalkeeper Amal Knight and equalize the match.

Amal Knight watches as Fort Lauderdale CF celebrates their go-ahead goal in a 2-1 win

Meanwhile over at uslleagueone.com, FC Tucson had fallen from 4th place and three points out of 2nd, to 5th place and five points behind second place Richmond.

FLCF was the aggressor in the five-minute stoppage time period. Sosa's strike from 25 yards away found the inside of the right goal post and shot into the back left side of the net with just over a minute to play.

As the final whistle blew FC Tucson in mere minutes had fallen from the edge of the playoff picture to the edge of elimination, sixth place and six points behind Richmond. In layman's terms, two matches out with just four matches to play.

It was the second winning home result that FC Tucson had let slip away this season. They blew an early 2-0 lead on September 5 against Richmond. The Strikers getting the equalizer in the final minute of stoppage time.

FCT will play their next two matches on the road beginning with Forward Madison SC Next Saturday (October 3). FC Tucson then heads the South Georgia Tormenta FC on October 7 before finishing with home matches against Greenville Triumph SC (October 10) and Orlando City B (October 17).

