Pima Women’s Basketball finally celebrates Region title

TUCSON (KVOA) - In what has become a staple of 2020, a team celebrated an accomplishment via Zoom.

The Pima Women’s Basketball team received Region championship rings on Sunday. They opened the ring boxes together during a Zoom call with their coaches, administrative staff and school Athletics Director Jim Monaco.

The ladies were sent the rings in a package that also included a team picture and an Aztec sweatshirt.

Pima never got to compete at the NJCAA Division II National Tournament due to the onset of the Coronavirus Pandemic in March.

They would have been the 7th seed in the 16-team event in Michigan.

Their season ended though with a championship performance in Mesa where the Aztecs beat the rival Thunderbirds 76-59 to win their sixth Region title in 12 years.

The Aztec ladies finished the 2019-20 COVID19 shortened season winning their last nine games (Photo courtesy: Pima Athletics)

PCC (25-7) finished the 2019-20 season with nine straight victories.

Sophomore forward Hallie Lawson was named a NJCAA Division II 1st team All-American. She averaged 14 points and seven rebounds this past season and is the 15th All-American in program history.

Lawson will continue her college basketball career at Division II Adams State.

She was also one of four NJCAA 1st team Academic All-Americans (4.0 GPA) on the Aztecs (Justine Cooper, Briana Gillis and Haile Gleason).

The women’s basketball team’s 3.36 cumulative GPA was the highest within the Aztecs athletics program.

