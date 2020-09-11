Friday Football Fever: If there’s a deck in 20, can Marana get up off it?

TUCSON (KVOA) - The only thing missing from the picture of Marana High School’s visiting football bleachers lying on the 50-yard line of Tiger Stadium on August 31 was the red shoes of the Wicked Witch of the East protruding from underneath them.

The playing surface at Tiger Stadium in Marana was damaged in late August when a Monsoon storm lifted the visiting bleachers and planted them on the field

The high school is an outpost like no other in the Tucson metropolitan area.

It sits in the middle of the desert on the west side of the Tucson Mountains.

It provides a truly unique high school football setting as you can see the stadium lights for miles.

It had become a hot bed towards the end of 2010s.

The Tigers went 6-4 in 2015. Their first winning season since 2007 (7-4).

Marana followed that with a three-year playoff run (25-10) that included two region championships and two playoff victories.

The coaching of Andy Litten and an infusion of talent from the ultra-successful Tucson Turf Elite youth football program made Friday night’s the place to be again on the “other side of the mountain”.

But Litten left after the 2017 season and the transition to his successor did not go smoothly.

Marana football players kneel and listen to instruction during a Friday night workout

The district initially hired Kingman’s Cam Wierson. That decision fell flat with several parents within the program and Wierson ended up changing his mind and staying in Kingman.

Marana then turned to 25-year old NAU graduate assistant Louie Ramirez.

Ramirez’s Tigers made the playoffs in 2018 led by current ASU walk-on quarterback Trenton Bourguet.

2019 though saw the Tigers fall to 1-9 after Bourguet’s younger brother Treyson, the heir apparent to quarterback Marana, opted instead to transfer to Salpointe Catholic.

Marana fielded a young squad with just 15 seniors and started a freshman quarterback in Samuel Brown for the majority of the 2019 season.

The Tigers lost their first nine games before rallying from a two-score deficit to beat Nogales in the season finale.

Ramirez’s current MaxPreps roster shows just eight seniors this season so whenever games begin the Tigers will again be young.

At the moment the Marana School District hopes to begin in-person learning after Fall break on Monday, October 19.

That would mean Friday October 16 is the likely first date we would see if Marana can quickly begin that return to being one of the prominent teams in Southern Arizona.

Copyright 2020 News 4 Tucson. All rights reserved.