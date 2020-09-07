Big City Blake: Martinez ready for what NYC has to offer

TUCSON (KVOA) - Blake Martinez might walk into the Big Apple as the big man on defense.

The Canyon del Oro High School product is expected to start at middle linebacker for a New York Giants team that not many prognosticators believe will be very good this season.

He may also be named a captain for the four-time Super Bowl Champions.

But that team success has long since faded. The Giants have made the playoffs just one time (2016) in the eight seasons since that last Super Bowl title (2011).

New York finished 4-12 last season.

Martinez arrives with a three-year $30 million contract as one of the most dependable linebackers in pro football.

The Stanford grad has started 56 straight games over the last four seasons.

He’s been among the league leaders with over 90 unassisted tackles in each of the last three seasons.

Martinez will make his Giants debut on Monday Night Football, September 14, when New York takes on the Pittsburgh Steelers.

NFL TUCSON NOTES

It looks Levi Wallace will remain a starting cornerback in Buffalo. The Bills had brought in veteran Josh Norman to try and take Wallace’s job but Norman missed two weeks of camp with a hamstring injury. Wallace, a Tucson High 2013 product, is also dealing with hamstring issues.

The Tennessee Titans placed UA defensive back Dane Cruikshank on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury. The 2018 Wildcat has missed several practices recently. Under the new rules for COVID19, Cruikshank will have to miss just three games as opposed to the eight he would have to sit under normal circumstances.

Players with Tucson ties to make NFL rosters (active or practice squad) include Tampa Bay tight end Rob Gronkowski (UA), San Francisco safety Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (UA/Tucson HS), Chicago quarterback Nick Foles (UA), Arizona cornerback Jace Whittaker (UA), New England running back J.J Taylor (UA) and San Diego wide receiver Jeff Cotton (Mountain View HS).

The following players were released by NFL clubs during Training Camp: Tennessee defensive end Reggie Gilbert (UA), Cleveland cornerback Donovan Olumba (Salpointe Catholic HS), San Francisco wide receiver Shawn Poindexter (UA), Seattle defensive tackle P.J. Johnson and New England kicker Nick Folk (UA).

Copyright 2020 News 4 Tucson. All rights reserved.