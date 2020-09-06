Bad draw in home return for FC Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) - Victor Falck scored on a header off a corner kick with just two minutes left in 2nd half stoppage time Saturday night to allow the Richmond Kickers to escape Tucson with a 2-2 draw against FC Tucson.

HIGHLIGHTS: FC Tucson 2, Richmond Kickers 2

The equalizer came after a brilliant block by FC Tucson’s midfielder Esteban Calvo, who snuck into the box behind goalkeeper Carlos Merancio and headed out a scoring chance by Richmond’s Matuaya Mwape.

The loss was a colossal disappointment for the Men in Black who led 2-0 in the first half after early goals by Roberto Alarcon on a penalty kick (10’) and Shak Adams (15’), who scored off a great distance boot from Merancio.

FC Tucson (2-4-1, 7 points) was playing their first home match in almost a month. No fans were in attendance at Kino North Stadium but for the second home match the club held a watch party at El Toro Flicks Downtown.

FC Tucson players line up to defend a free kick during a September 5, 2020 match against the Richmond Kickers

The loss has the side sitting in 8th place in USL League One near the mid-point of this COVID19 shortened campaign. The league will play a 16-match regular season in 2020.

Richmond (4-1-2, 14 points), managed by former FC Tucson boss Darren Sawatzky, currently holds one of what will be just two playoff positions.

The Kickers sit in second place in USL1 behind Greenville Triumph SC (6-2-1, 19 points).

FCT continues this three-match homestand with contests against defending champion North Texas SC (Saturday, September 12) and New England Revolution II (Wednesday, September 16).

