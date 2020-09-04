Wildcats see COVID19 spike

TUCSON – Arizona Athletics confirmed 13 positive results Thursday from its exclusive COVID-19 testing and safety screening protocol.

In addition, there are six results classified as inconclusive positive and will need to be further validated.

Seven of the potential 19 positives were from the women’s soccer program and three of the potential positives were staff members on the medical services team. The remaining nine positives were spread over eight separate teams.

As a result of these positives, Arizona Athletics is suspending all women’s soccer team activities for the next 14 days. All scheduled activities in athletics are suspended until next Tuesday to allow for appropriate contact tracing to be completed. This may result in additional testing.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we are going to suspend all activities until we can effectively determine whether there is further spread of the virus,” said Director of Medical Services for Arizona Athletics Dr. Steven Paul. “The safety of our students and student-athletes is the first priority of the University of Arizona.”



Arizona Athletics' testing results are reported separately from the campus-wide reporting of results on its COVID-19 homepage.

