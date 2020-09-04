Vamo a Tucson Mexican Baseball Fiesta canceled due to COVID-19

TUCSON (KVOA) - Get a raincheck on your peanuts and cracker jacks! Vamos a Tucson Mexican Baseball Fiesta will be canceled this year.

Unfortunately, this 10th annual baseball-filled event has been struck out by COVID-19.

“We’re really disappointed that we can’t put on our great cultural, multi-national event on our 10th year anniversary. We appreciate our sponsors hanging in there during our decision-making period," said Francisco Gamez, Mexican Baseball Fiesta, Founder and Partner. "We look forward to 2021 where we promise an even bigger and better Fiesta.”

This year's event would have included numerous teams from the Mexican Pacific League along with short term commitments from the Naranjeros de Hermosillo and the Yaquis de Obregon, the best rivalry in the Liga Mexican Del Pacifico.

Unfortunately, this year, we will not have a chance to see these teams play in Tucson, Mesa, Las Vegas or Douglas.

“We have been holding out hope that we can do the Fiesta but it just won’t work out," said Mike Feder, president of the Mexican Baseball Fiesta. "The state’s restrictions on venue attendance made it impossible this year. Our number one priority is the health of our players, fans, sponsors and staff. We’re hoping that in the near future that the scientists get closer to figuring things out. Once that happens, we will provide information on the 2021 Mexican Baseball Fiesta. We can get through this. Please wear your masks.”

Normally, the “Fiesta” is the largest Hispanic sporting event in Tucson. In 2019, the Tucson Mexican Baseball Fiesta games attracted 16,012 fans in just four days, with an average of 4,003 fans visiting per day.

The event presented by Vantage West and Visit Tucson, reels in teams and fans who occupy over 2,000 room nights which created an economic impact in excess of $1 million.

Information on the Mexican Baseball Fiesta, LLC is available at MexicanBaseballFiesta.com.

