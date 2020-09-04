Tucson’s Alex Bowman talks about NASCAR playoffs on NBC

TUCSON (KVOA) - A driver who grew up in Oro Valley is in the NASCAR playoffs with a chance to win a world championship.

Alex Bowman, who graduated from Ironwood Ridge High School, is one of 16 NASCAR drivers who will battle it out over 10-races.

If he can make it through the playoffs, he will have a chance to win it all in his home state

"Trying to win a championship in Arizona, that'd be really special," said Bowman.

The championship and season finale will be decided on Nov. 8 at Phoenix International Speedway.

In order to battle in his home state, Bowman must win his way through the ten playoff races.

Bowman realizes he could be eliminated as early as the third race in the post season.

For now, the proud Tucsonan is concentrating on being consistent and avoiding any wrecks or damage at Darlington Raceway on Sunday.

Bowman said that the raceway in Darlington is "a really long 500 miles. Being there at the end with a clean race car is super crucial."

Ryan Barnett, director of Competition Tucson Speedway also shared his thoughts of Bowman potentially making it to the championship race in Phoenix.

"It gives our racers here, our younger drivers, an opportunity to look up to somebody," Barnett.

The director said that everyone is excited about having a Pima County-born racer battling for all the NASCAR glory.

"It shows that Tucson is on the map. It's a place where people can start racing. We've had a lot of great talent come to Tucson Speedway. We had Ron Hornaday Jr, Kurt Busch, Greg Biffle," he said. "A lot of guys who are household names, as far as NASCAR is concerned, have stopped in Tucson".

If you'd like to see Alex Bowman racing this weekend, it all begins this Sunday at 3 p.m. on the NBC Sports Network.