How PE classes look like during COVID-19 pandemic

TUCSON (KVOA) - As Arizona schools continue to go virtual, the same goes for physical education classes.

However, without being able to take part in team drills, how are schools dealing with the need to have P.E. classes?

While there has been a lot of talk about the challenges and opportunities of remote schooling, much of the discussion has focused on core academic subjects like math, science, writing and social studies. However, it is a whole different ball game - literally - when it comes to virtual physical education.

"It's life-changing," said Tucson High senior, Kaleb Pool. "It's something us students have to adapt to for the time-being."

On this particular day, Kaleb and his classmates were doing some warmup drills like jumping jacks, while Tucson High teacher and football coach Justin Argraves monitored the progress on a zoom call.

"From conditioning to using what we have at our house to get a good workout in, pushups, squats, using what we have in the couch, or with a chair," said Kaleb.

Justin Argraves said it also helps to have access to instructional videos specifically done for online physical education learning.

"The videos are very instructive. So, from my part, we'll go over what we're doing. We'll show the students the video, and, I'll re-go over that to break it down even more so, then we'll go through the workouts," said Argraves. "The students are still getting the instruction they need. Although, it's not ideal, they're still able to get their exercise. They're still able to get their heart rate up."

This proves that for virtual learning, it doesn't matter the classroom limitations and size as long as your recognize there are numerous ways to exercise.