NASCAR: Rain spoils Price’s 9-1-1 debut

NASCAR: Rain spoils Price’s 9-1-1 debutNew
TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson Speedway is a place where men and women drive fast.
Saturday night there was a ton of local law enforcement on hand but that did stop those same men and women from pushing the MPHs.
Rain brought a pre-mature end to Back the Blue Night before the Modified finale.
The weather spoiled the debut of Ricky Price’s new 9-1-1 Modified race car.
Price wrecked his No. 10 car earlier this summer but was able to rebuild his ride thanks to a new body frame given to him by track veteran Don Zoll.
Price had qualified 11th for the main event. He’s currently 12th in the points standings.
The evening opened with a parade of law enforcement vehicles circling the oval to the delight of the fans on hand.
Tucson Speedway has held three race nights now under the 12% capacity rule laid down by Pima County.
Here are your winners from Coors Silver Bullet Back the Blue Night:
- Outlaw Late Models: Brandon Schilling
- Hobby Stocks: Gene Preston
- Hornets: Randy Spivey
Racing returns on September 5 for the Hot Shot 50. The evening will feature racing in the Super Late Models, Pro Stocks, Outlaw Late Models and the two youth Bandolero series.
