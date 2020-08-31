NASCAR: Rain spoils Price’s 9-1-1 debut

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson Speedway is a place where men and women drive fast.

Saturday night there was a ton of local law enforcement on hand but that did stop those same men and women from pushing the MPHs.

Rain brought a pre-mature end to Back the Blue Night before the Modified finale.

The weather spoiled the debut of Ricky Price’s new 9-1-1 Modified race car.

Price wrecked his No. 10 car earlier this summer but was able to rebuild his ride thanks to a new body frame given to him by track veteran Don Zoll.

Ricky Price is driving a 9-1-1 Back the Blue Line Modified in honor of law enforcement members in his family

Price had qualified 11th for the main event. He’s currently 12th in the points standings.

The evening opened with a parade of law enforcement vehicles circling the oval to the delight of the fans on hand.

Tucson Speedway has held three race nights now under the 12% capacity rule laid down by Pima County.

Here are your winners from Coors Silver Bullet Back the Blue Night:

Outlaw Late Models: Brandon Schilling

Hobby Stocks: Gene Preston

Hornets: Randy Spivey

Racing returns on September 5 for the Hot Shot 50. The evening will feature racing in the Super Late Models, Pro Stocks, Outlaw Late Models and the two youth Bandolero series.

Copyright 2020 News 4 Tucson. All rights reserved.