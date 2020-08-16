Tucson’s Levi Wallace battling Josh Norman to start in Buffalo

TUCSON (KVOA) - Another football challenge stands before Tucson High grad Levi Wallace. What else is new.

Wallace was a zero-star recruit out of high school in his senior season (2012).

He walked on in college at powerful Alabama, earned a scholarship as a junior, became a starter as a senior and won a national championship.

The 25-year old went undrafted in 2018, signed with the Bills, made the practice squad and eventual was promoted to the 53-man roster.

He has started Buffalo’s last 23 regular season games.

What is his reward? The Bills signed outspoken one-time All-Pro Josh Norman this off-season to come in and try and take Wallace’s job.

The battle has begun on One Bills Drive.

Levi Wallace has started every Buffalo Bills regular season game (23) he's been active for over the past two seasons (Photo courtesy: NFL/MGN)

Wallace was the top graded rookie cornerback in the NFL in 2018 according to Pro Football Focus (PFF).

After being called up from the practice squad in Week 10, he started the final seven games of the season and finished with a grade of 84%.

He kept the starting job in 2019 but suffered through growing pains as his grade dropped to 69% playing opposite All-Pro Tre’Davious White (74%).

Wallace ranked 41st out of 115 cornerbacks in the league on PFF's final 2019 scale. San Francisco veteran Richard Sherman finished 1st (90%).

Levi recorded his 1st two NFL interceptions last year but injured his ankle on the 2nd pick in the season finale against the N.Y. Jets and missed the Bills’ 22-19 AFC Wild Card Game loss to Houston.

