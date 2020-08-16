Tucson Speedway racing with fans in stands

TUCSON (KVOA) - Fans were in the stands Saturday night at Tucson Speedway for a second time this month.

The city’s NASCAR oval is operating at 12% capacity due to the ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic.

For the 6,000-seat venue that means roughly 750 fans can attend race nights.

General manager John Lashley estimated attendance was around 8% on August 1 and upon looking at the crowd Saturday thought it might have even been down to as low as 4%.

Those four-percenters saw Sahuaro High graduate Cody Cambensy win his fourth Thunder Trucks race of the season in the main event.

Lashley says he and track administrator Shelly McGriff must go through a three-step process in order to put drivers on the track and fans in the stands for their Saturday night race cards.

Event proposals must be submitted before every race to the Southwestern Fair Commission. The commission oversees the speedway.

After they approve the plan it’s sent to the Pima County Tourism Department.

The Pima County Health Department is last to sign off on the plan before each race.

Race night no longer includes the traditional Meet and Greet that would allow fans to come down on the track and shake hands and get autographs from their favorite drivers.

Race winners can no longer invite their crew members and close family down to the track for post-victory photographs.

Tucson Speedway has lost six of its 13 events since the onset of the Pandemic in early March.

The next event is the Coors Silver Bullet race card on August 29.

Cody Cambensy (22) has won four of the five Thunder Trucks races at Tucson Speedway so far this 2020 season

Here are your winners from Saturday’s Killer Bees race card:

(Thunder Trucks): Cody Cambensy

(Pro Stocks): David Levitt

(Outlaw Late Models): Hershel McGriff

(Legends): Jake Bollman

(Bandolero Bandits): Ashton Leonard

(Bandolero Outlaws): Brendan Tracy

