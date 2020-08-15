Losses will be big for UA if no football

TUCSON (KVOA) - Football won’t be played in the Fall in Tucson and if it’s not played in the spring Arizona Athletics stands to lose between $60-65 million.

UA Athletics Director Dave Heeke said on Friday that the department is not considering cutting any of its 21 sports programs, a move that has already been made by one school in the Pac-12 Conference (Stanford) as a result of the ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic.

The highest paid department employees will continue to take the financial hit.

Staff furloughs and salary reductions instituted earlier this year will continue through the 2020-21 academic year.

UA Athletics is not cutting any sports just yet but each sport is seeing it’s budget cut by 10%.

The Pac-12 hopes to pull a spring football season in 2021

There's currently an administrative hiring freeze although the department is filling positions that relate to student-athlete development.

All student-athletes are being invited back to campus for re-entry.

The San Jose Mercury News reported this week that the Pac-12 is looking into a loan program that would allow its schools to cover any COVID19 shortfalls.

Athletics departments could borrow up to $83 million dollars, repayable over a 10-year period.

Heeke didn't say directly that UA was evaluating that specific opportunity but did indicate the department is looking at bridge funding options to help survive the Pandemic financial hit.

