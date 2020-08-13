 Skip to Content

Sky beat Mercury 89-71 behind Quigley’s 20 points

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) - Allie Quigley scored 20 points, Kahleah Copper added 16 points and the Chicago Sky beat the Phoenix Mercury 89-71 on Wednesday night.

Chicago had a 14-point lead entering the fourth quarter, but it was cut to 70-65 with 5:21 remaining. Courtney Vandersloot answered with a three-point play to start a 7-0 Chicago run for a double-digit lead.

Vandersloot finished with 12 points and five assists for Chicago (6-3). Azurá Stevens added 10 points. Chicago was just 1 of 11 from 3-point range but outrebounded Phoenix 38-26.

Diamond DeShields made a floater in the lane just before the halftime buzzer to extend Chicago's lead to 42-36.

Skylar Diggins-Smith and Sophie Cunningham each scored 15 points for Phoenix (5-4), which had won five of its last six games. Brittney Griner, averaging 18.4 points per game, was just 3 of 11 from the field for nine points.

