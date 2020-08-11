Tucson coach at Gymnastics World Central named to USA Gymnastics Hall of Fame

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Old Pueblo's Yoichi Tomita has been hard at work prepping for the reopening of Tucson's Gymnastic's World Central.

With sessions beginning Aug. 17, the reopening will have COVID-19 precaution measures put in place.

However, the biggest surprise throughout all Tomita's continued hard work and dedication, he received the official announcement that he is headed to USA Gymnastics Hall of Fame.

"I'm really honored and at the same time, I have gratitude and appreciation for everyone who helped me through the last 45 years in the United States," said Tomita, "There's really no words to express my gratitude and appreciation."

"When I came to the USA at the age of 18, I could have never thought in my wildest dreams I'd be part of a Hall of Fame class representing this great county. Never in a million years. It's been a great life, and I've very passionate about this sport and it's so nice to be recognized."

Tomita is still set to be a special advisor with Team USA in the upcoming 2021 summer Olympics in his native country of Japan.

The following is the official description of Tomita on the USA Gymnastics website.