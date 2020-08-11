College Football’s fate could be decided on Tuesday

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Mountain West Conference joined the Mid-American Conference Monday as the second Group of 5 Conference to suspend Fall college sports.

The move especially effects the City of Tucson, host the annual Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl.

The Mountain West and MAC are the two conferences aligned with the late December post-season contest.

The 2020 college football season is in jeopardy due to COVID19 (Photo courtesy: MGN)

The first Power 5 conferences to shutter fall sports could come as early as Tuesday.

Multiple reports say the Big Ten and Pac-12 Conferences will jointly announce the suspension of Fall sports, a move that will effectively end UA's 2020 football season.

Both were expected to play conference-only schedules in football this season due to the ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic.

Copyright 2020 News 4 Tucson. All rights reserved.