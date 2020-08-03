Wildcat Breakdown: We Are United

TUCSON (KVOA) - The movement for change in college athletics has begun and Pac-12 Conference athletes are right at the forefront of the march.

The Players of the Pac-12 penned a letter on the Players' Tribune on Sunday calling for a remaking of the NCAA model in terms of how it treats its student-athletes.

They say, "We Are United" and have sent a list of demands to the desk of the conference commissioner Larry Scott.

In the this summer edition of Wildcat Breakdown our David Kelly and tight end Glenn Howell (UA ‘85) give you their thoughts on what the athletes are trying to accomplish, discuss the medical side of the suspension involving UA offensive lineman Edgar Burrola, the decision of players to opt out and the Territorial Cup game being the season opener.

Wildcat Breakdown hopes to be back for a 10th college football season on television (11th overall) here in Southern Arizona and 2nd on News 4 Tucson.

Kelly and Howell, a local strength and conditioning coach, began their relationship of analyzing the Cats in 2010 when D.K. was the anchor for the Arizona Wildcats Radio Network and Howell was a TV sideline reporter for the UA football games produced by Arizona Learfield IMG College.

