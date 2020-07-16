Salpointe football conducts drills with first game projected for Sept. 11

TUCSON (KVOA) - COVID-19 concerns have curbed most athletic activity, -especially team sports.

As of right now, the AIA has put forward a plan that has everyone hoping the first high school football games will take place the second week of September, with the first high school football Friday most likely set for Sept. 11.

At this time it's too early to allow official practices, however, some teams are still getting together for conditioning drills.

"I'm very hopeful," Salpointe's Athletic Director, Phil Gruensfelder said. "As far as my confidence level goes, it's not real high just because things have been pushed back and pushed back, and things are changing on such a daily basis. My mindset has been not to plan too far ahead but, to plan day-to-day."

Although it's too early for official practices, voluntary and condition drills are going on every morning at Salpointe High School.

In order to be safe, Gruensfelder said the high school has "compiled about 18 different state associations intertwining that with national federation sports medicine advisory committee and put together (their) own plan."

The safety plan for COVID-19 includes taking temperatures of athletes as they arrive for workouts, separating and social distancing by splitting groups into four quadrants on the football field and wearing masks.

"Nobody is winning or losing a position, right now," Eric Rogers, Salpointe head football coach said. "In a lot of ways, this is spring football because we didn't really get a chance to do that. We're just fortunate and blessed to get our feet in the ground, be able to exercise and do some things. I think it's great for the mental health of the kids."

Unlike most summers, the weightlifting gym is off-limits to athletes in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Other sports such as volleyball, cross country and the dance team also have athletes coming in for voluntary drills with extra protocols to make sure the CDC guidelines are followed.