Flashback Friday: A Sunday to remember

TUCSON (KVOA) - Who knew on May 23, 2010 that we were seeing the beginning of the end of an era.

Arizona Softball walked on to the Hillenbrand Stadium field that Sunday looking to win the program’s 23rd regional championship.

Regional championships and trips to the Women’s College World Series had long been the norm in Tucson.

The program had reached such success, with eight national championships, that you could almost take a home regional final against an upstart mid-major in Hofstra for granted.

In what turned into a 12-inning marathon, it would take a dramatic rally from two runs down for the Wildcats to dispatch the Pride and avoid a winner take all Game 7.

K’Lee Arredondo’s two-run triple and Lini Koria’s walk-off grand slam ended the three-hour and 40-minute affair.

UA went on to sweep BYU in the Super Regionals.

The Cats overcame a WCWS-opening loss to Tennessee to advance to the finals before losing in a two-game sweep to rival UCLA.

Oh what if that ball hadn’t fallen in left-centerfield between Lauren Schutzler and Brittany Lastrapes in the 7th inning of Game 1.

It was indeed the end of an era. Arizona would not return to play another game in Oklahoma City for ten years.

