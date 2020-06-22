UA’s Lee finds his voice

TUCSON (KVOA) - Ira Lee is making his voice heard.

He’s speaking his thoughts and he’s singing his feelings.

Lee, a rising senior forward for Arizona Basketball has been the most outspoken UA athlete during the emergence of the current movement against systemic racism in America.

Lee said he attended a protest in Hollywood, California after the death of George Floyd.

What he saw there and has seen across the country inspired him to write a song about the current struggle of black people in the United States.

Ira Lee has provided energy of the bench during his three seasons at UA (Photo courtesy: Arizona Athletics/Mike Christy)

Lee is speaking. He’s signing and he’s tweeting.

Maybe too much for some of his fans. Or should we say former fans.

Lee’s follow numbers on Twitter have dropped since he began speaking his mind on the Black Lives Matter movement.

If you’re uncomfortable with my retweets then keep unfollowing me...actually just go ahead and block me 🖤👋🏽 — Ira Lee 🇰🇷👲🏽 (@iramandoesit) June 14, 2020

The L.A. native says he’s fine with that. He plans to continue being a leader on the social justice front.

Lee enters his senior season in 2020-21. He’ll be just the 8th player in the Sean Miller era to play four seasons in a Wildcats uniform.

The forward has appeared in 90 games at UA as a key reserve off the bench, averaging four points and three rebounds.

IRA LEE PRESS CONFERENCE: Ira talks about finding his voice and song in the Black Lives Matter movement

Copyright 2020 News 4 Tucson. All rights reserved.