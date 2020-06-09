FC Tucson returns to the field after enduring COVID-19

TUCSON - FC Tucson, the Old Pueblo's hometown pro-soccer team has moved into a new coronavirus transition phase that will allow players to practice together in preparation for a potential salvaged season.

FC Tucson players have begun practicing this week with drills that allow them to social distance to a degree while still being together. Their goal is to be back competing by mid-July.

"We've put together workout plans in their small groups, in their pods, in their apartments. They've been really good about reporting their workouts. They can go by Rillito and go on the trails," FC Tucson head coach John Galas said. "Anything with social distancing, we encourage them to do."

Players like former Desert View High School athlete Erik Virgen said they are excited to be able to practice on the field at Kino Stadium again.

"It means everything," said Virgen. "Everyone's been itching to get back on the field. Our season has been put on hold, and everyone's just itching to get a game in."

"You know, we're following some protocols that are put out by the league and Kino, and just getting back to training, engaging fitness levels for these guys and just putting them through some training sessions that'll build fitness," Galas said. "Then we can get into some tactics and really start to sharpen up before we compete."

It is still up in the air whether or not fans will be allowed at the games once the season begins again. However, if there is limited seating because of social distancing, season ticket holders will have first priority.