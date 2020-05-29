UA’s Benita wins Tucson Jr. golf title

TUCSON - UA incoming freshman Maya Benita won the Tucson City Junior Golf Championship this week at the Randolph Golf Complex.

Benita, a 2020 graduate of Catalina Foothills High School, finished at two-under par for a three-shot victory over Peoria Liberty’s Mattison Frick.

She won the Division II individual state championship this past season.

The Tucson City Junior Golf Championships were held on May 27 and 28 at the Randolph Golf Complex (Photo courtesy: Junior Golf Association of Arizona)

Ironwood Ridge took home the Division II team trophy last Fall.

Nighthawk twins Hannah and Raina Ports and Zoe Newell and Tucson’s Susan Gietl all finished tied for 5th at nine-over.

Tucson’s Zachary Schaefer won the Boys 11-12 division at two-under par.

Cienega’s Diego Guerrero was the top local finisher in the Boy’s Championship. He placed tied for 10th at plus-one.

Here are all the LEADERBOARDS for this weeks' event which was sponsored by the Tucson Conquistadores.

