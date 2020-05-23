Flashback Friday: The birth of Tate

TUCSON – Khalil Tate had already played in nine games for the Arizona Wildcats when he stepped on the field in Boulder, Colorado on October 7, 2017 and officially introduced himself to the world.

The Birth of Tate was record-breaking.

He ran for 327 yards in a 45-42 UA victory over the host Buffaloes.

It was the most yards ever run for by a quarterback in an FBS AKA Division I-A football game.

Tate scored four times and none of them were on short runs.

He electrified on dicing sprints of 58, 28, 47 and 75 yards.

Not to mention he threw for 154 yards and a touchdown, completing 12-of-13 passes.

Khalil Tate's 327 yards against Colorado in October 2017 was an FBS record for rushing yards in a single-game by a quarterback (Photo courtesy: Arizona Athletics)

It was a stunning performance that put Tate on a trajectory to major Heisman Trophy candidate status.

Here are some interesting numbers. In the nine games in which Tate ran for 100-plus yards, UA was 6-3.

In the six games Tate threw for over 300 yards, the Wildcats were 3-3.

In the lone game he threw for over 300 and ran for more than 100, Arizona lost (2019-Hawaii 45-38).

Tate never reached those Heisman expectations but man on that first night in Colorado he allowed us all to dream what greatness could be for a Wildcat quarterback and for Arizona Football.

