Arizona Athletics shines in latest APR data

TUCSON - Arizona matched its all-time record of perfect single-year scores in the latest Academic Progress Report (APR) released by the NCAA.

UA had 10 programs posting marks of 1,000 during the 2018-19 academic year.

Arizona’s Men’s Cross Country, Men’s Tennis, Women’s Basketball, Women’s Cross Country, Women’s Golf, Softball, Soccer, Beach Volleyball, Women’s Tennis and Volleyball programs all posted perfect APR scores for 2018-19.

Arizona Athletics’ strong showing in the APR data is the continuation of its record-breaking academic success

The department entered this spring with four consecutive semesters of 3.0 GPA or greater for the first time ever.

You can read more about the Wildcats impressive academic run over at ArizonaWildcats.com.

