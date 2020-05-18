Heeke: “Without college football it would be devastating”

TUCSON – UA Athletics Director Dave Heeke says he’s confident there will be college athletics this Fall on campuses across the United States.

But no one is wondering too much if cross country teams will run races in September.

Pretty much everyone is wondering whether football will be played.

In short. It has to be.

Maybe not in the Fall if the United States is not comfortably clear of the Coronavirus Pandemic, but make no mistake football will be played at some point during the new academic year that begins on July 1.

If it isn’t played. It might be the end of college athletics as we know it.

COVID-19 is hitting the U.S. economy square in the gut. University athletics departments are not being spared.

Schools are already slicing sports from the ledger.

No Power 5 schools have yet made the decision to eliminate programs but Cincinnati was first in cutting men’s soccer.

Bowling Green (Baseball) and Akron (Men’s Cross Country and Golf and Women’s Tennis) followed suit slicing four sports between them.

The Falcons and Zips play in the Mid-American Conference which additionally announced it would not have post-season conference tournaments this year in baseball, softball and six other sports.

This is just the beginning.

Heeke in a Zoom call with local reporters this week indicated there are multiple models being looked at in terms of how football could be played safely and successfully this coming year.

Those models include the possibility of a full 2020 season, a modified season or even a season that would include the Wildcats playing just Pac-12 opponents.

It’s also a season that could start at any point from September on depending on how the country recovers from the pandemic.

