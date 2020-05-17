Little League remains on lockdown
TUCSON - The Little League season is slowly fading away.
14 leagues in Southern Arizona’s three primary districts (District 5, District 8 and District 12) have canceled their spring seasons due to the Coronavirus Pandemic.
District 5
- Continental Ranch
- Flowing Wells/Amphi
- Marana
- Sabino Canyon
- Thornydale
District 8
- Bisbee
- Douglas
- Rio Rico#
- Santa Cruz
- Wilcox
District 12
- Copper Hills
- Los Ninos
- San Xavier
- Southwestern Foothills
- Sunnyside
# Rio Rico had not intended to field a league prior to the pandemic
District 8’s Sierra Vista Baseball (Minors AA/AAA, Majors, Juniors and Seniors) and Ponytail Softball (Minors, Majors and Seniors) have announced contingency play this summer with the non-competitive divisions not continuing.
That leaves 16 leagues who are still mulling whether or not to hold a summer schedule that would likely run for about 5-6 weeks.
Teams in Pima County are still prohibited from accessing fields due to COVID-19 emergency orders that have been in place or extended by Pima County (June 1) and the City of Tucson (June 8).
It’ll likely be mid-June before practice could begin with seasons starting in early July.
None of the local districts will hold all-star tournaments during the summer although both District 5 and District 12 are planning for a post-season tournament format around their Fall League seasons that begin in August.
There’s also talk of a possible Fall state tournament or if not a regional Southern Arizona event in the Majors Division.
The 12-year olds in particular are losing out on the chance to compete for a spot in their annual Little League World Series events.
Here are the leagues still deciding whether or not play this summer:
District 5
- Tanque Verde
- Frontier
- Canyon View
- Canyon del Oro
- Oro Valley
- Western
- Tucson Mountain
District 8
- Nogales National
- San Pedro Valley
District 12
- Pantano
- Santa Rita
- Palo Verde
- Freedom
- Randolph
- Tucson American
- Rincon
