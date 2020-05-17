Little League remains on lockdown

TUCSON - The Little League season is slowly fading away.

14 leagues in Southern Arizona’s three primary districts (District 5, District 8 and District 12) have canceled their spring seasons due to the Coronavirus Pandemic.

District 5

Continental Ranch

Flowing Wells/Amphi

Marana

Sabino Canyon

Thornydale

District 8

Bisbee

Douglas

Rio Rico#

Santa Cruz

Wilcox

District 12

Copper Hills

Los Ninos

San Xavier

Southwestern Foothills

Sunnyside

# Rio Rico had not intended to field a league prior to the pandemic

Baseball and softball fields in Pima County are still on lockdown due to COVID-19 emergency orders

District 8’s Sierra Vista Baseball (Minors AA/AAA, Majors, Juniors and Seniors) and Ponytail Softball (Minors, Majors and Seniors) have announced contingency play this summer with the non-competitive divisions not continuing.

That leaves 16 leagues who are still mulling whether or not to hold a summer schedule that would likely run for about 5-6 weeks.

Teams in Pima County are still prohibited from accessing fields due to COVID-19 emergency orders that have been in place or extended by Pima County (June 1) and the City of Tucson (June 8).

It’ll likely be mid-June before practice could begin with seasons starting in early July.

None of the local districts will hold all-star tournaments during the summer although both District 5 and District 12 are planning for a post-season tournament format around their Fall League seasons that begin in August.

There’s also talk of a possible Fall state tournament or if not a regional Southern Arizona event in the Majors Division.

The 12-year olds in particular are losing out on the chance to compete for a spot in their annual Little League World Series events.

Here are the leagues still deciding whether or not play this summer:

District 5

Tanque Verde

Frontier

Canyon View

Canyon del Oro

Oro Valley

Western

Tucson Mountain

District 8

Nogales National

San Pedro Valley

District 12

Pantano

Santa Rita

Palo Verde

Freedom

Randolph

Tucson American

Rincon

