Little League remains on lockdown

TUCSON - The Little League season is slowly fading away. 

14 leagues in Southern Arizona’s three primary districts (District 5, District 8 and District 12) have canceled their spring seasons due to the Coronavirus Pandemic. 

District 5 

  • Continental Ranch 
  • Flowing Wells/Amphi 
  • Marana 
  • Sabino Canyon 
  • Thornydale 

District 8 

  • Bisbee 
  • Douglas 
  • Rio Rico#  
  • Santa Cruz 
  • Wilcox 

District 12 

  • Copper Hills 
  • Los Ninos 
  • San Xavier 
  • Southwestern Foothills 
  • Sunnyside 

# Rio Rico had not intended to field a league prior to the pandemic 

Baseball and softball fields in Pima County are still on lockdown due to COVID-19 emergency orders

District 8’s Sierra Vista Baseball (Minors AA/AAA, Majors, Juniors and Seniors) and Ponytail Softball (Minors, Majors and Seniors) have announced contingency play this summer with the non-competitive divisions not continuing. 

That leaves 16 leagues who are still mulling whether or not to hold a summer schedule that would likely run for about 5-6 weeks. 

Teams in Pima County are still prohibited from accessing fields due to COVID-19 emergency orders that have been in place or extended by Pima County (June 1) and the City of Tucson (June 8). 

It’ll likely be mid-June before practice could begin with seasons starting in early July. 

None of the local districts will hold all-star tournaments during the summer although both District 5 and District 12 are planning for a post-season tournament format around their Fall League seasons that begin in August. 

There’s also talk of a possible Fall state tournament or if not a regional Southern Arizona event in the Majors Division. 

The 12-year olds in particular are losing out on the chance to compete for a spot in their annual Little League World Series events. 

Here are the leagues still deciding whether or not play this summer:

District 5 

  • Tanque Verde 
  • Frontier 
  • Canyon View 
  • Canyon del Oro 
  • Oro Valley 
  • Western 
  • Tucson Mountain 

District 8 

  • Nogales National 
  • San Pedro Valley 

District 12 

  • Pantano 
  • Santa Rita 
  • Palo Verde 
  • Freedom 
  • Randolph 
  • Tucson American 
  • Rincon 

David Kelly

David Kelly is the weekend sports anchor at KVOA in Tucson. He is a 28-year veteran of the sports broadcast business.

