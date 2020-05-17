A secure Bowman finishes 2nd at Darlington

TUCSON – Ironwood Ridge High School product Alex Bowman celebrated his contract extension Sunday with a second-place finish at Darlington in NASCAR’s return to live racing.

Bowman finished behind Kevin Harvick who won for the 50th time on the Cup circuit.

The race was held with no fans in attendance.

Hendrick Motorsports on Saturday quieted season-long speculation on what Bowman’s future with the team would be by adding a year to the 27-year old’s deal to drive their No. 88 Chevrolet.

Pumped to lock down the contract extension for 2021! Couldn’t be more excited to return to @TeamHendrick next season and keep the good times rolling in the 88! Thanks for all the support, can’t wait to get to Darlington tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/b1YNHViR5n — Alex Bowman (@AlexBowman88) May 16, 2020

Bowman is currently third in the point standings. He has two career wins, the second coming this season at Fontana, California.

This is his third full season with HMS and 6th on the Cup circuit.

