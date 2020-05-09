Flashback Friday: Sudden Death

TUCSON - The Arizona Coyotes advanced to the Stanley Cup Playoffs in their first four seasons after moving to Phoenix from Winnipeg, Manitoba in Canada.

They didn’t win any of those series.

In fact the Coyotes lost in the first round of their initial seven visits to the post-season.

It was a huge monkey on their back when the then-Phoenix Coyotes opened the 2012 post-season as the winners of the Pacific Division for the first time.

Mikkel Boedker scored two of the Coyotes three game-winning overtime goals in their 2012 playoff series win over Chicago (Photo courtesy: Arizona Coyotes/Norm Hall)

What transpired in their quarterfinal series with the Chicago Blackhawks was nothing short of spectacular.

The first five games went to overtime. Phoenix won three. Chicago took two.

The Coyotes won Game 6 on the road in a 4-0 shutout to close out their first post-season series victory.

The five straight overtime games to begin a playoff series was a feat that had not occurred in the NHL in 61 years.

Phoenix went on to beat Nashville in the Western Conference semifinals before losing to the Los Angeles Kings in the conference finals.

The Coyotes have not been back to the Stanley Cup Playoffs since that magical run in 2012.

