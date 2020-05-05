Tucson’s Levi Wallace plays Fortnite to fight cancer

TUCSON - Tucson-native and Buffalo Bills cornerback Levi Wallace will be spending his Giving Tuesday today playing Fortnite.

But it’s for a good cause.

The Tucson Badgers ‘13 product is teaming up with the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN) to raise funds for the organization through a Gamers vs. Cancer virtual live stream event.

Wallace will play the popular video game via an online stream on Twitch-TV with several of his Bills teammates as well as former teammates from The University of Alabama.

Cancer has taken two people in Wallace’s immediate family.

His paternal grandfather died of prostate cancer when he was an infant. His aunt Dr. Barbara Horton died of breast cancer in 2009.

Horton worked from the Tucson Unified School District for 16 years prior to her death.

Levi Wallace's aunt, Dr. Barbara Horton (back middle), died from breast cancer in 2009 at the age of 49 (Photo courtesy: Levi Wallace)

Wallace will play Fortnite today and discuss the urgent needs of cancer patients and highlight the critical advocacy work ACS CAN is engaged in at the local, state and federal level.

His father Walter died of ALS during Wallace’s freshman year at Alabama.

You can join today's event at Twitch.tv (click the link). It begins at Noon Tucson time.

The 3rd-year pro walked on for the Crimson Tide after receiving no scholarship offers out of high school.

He eventually became a starter on the Alabama team that won the 2017 national championship.

Wallace has started all 23 games he’s played in the NFL. He finished last season with his first two career interceptions, but injured his ankle in the season finale and missed Buffalo’s playoff loss to Houston.

