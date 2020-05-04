Cotton turns spectacular Idaho senior season into NFL shot in Los Angeles

TUCSON - Mountain View High School grad Jeff Cotton ('15) hopes to follow in the footsteps of Canyon del Oro’s Blake Martinez and Tucson’s Levi Wallace and earn himself a spot on an NFL roster.

Cotton last week signed a free agent contract with the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Chargers are set to begin play this season at the new SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

The combination indoor-outdoor facility will play home to both the Chargers and the Los Angeles Rams.

Jeff Cotton (m) turned two solid seasons at Pima with head coach Jim Monaco (l) and assistant coach Jeff Carbajal (r) into a DI scholarship at Idaho

Cotton played two seasons at FCS Idaho where he caught 137 passes for 1,797 yards and 14 touchdowns.

88 of those catches came during his senior season in 2019 including a school-record 18 in the season finale, a 60-53 overtime win in Flagstaff over NAU.

Cotton finished that game with 230 yards receiving and two touchdowns.

His 88 pass receptions were 6th most in all of FCS.

Cotton led the Mountain Lions in receptions (47) and yards (851) in 2014 with five touchdowns.

He spent two seasons at Pima College where he played in 19 games.

Cotton, as an Aztecs, had a team-high 43 receptions for 837 yards and six touchdowns as a sophomore in 2016.

Cotton hopes to join Martinez (N.Y. Giants), Wallace (Buffalo), Tucson's Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (San Francisco), Salpointe Catholic's Donovan Olumba (Cleveland) and Sabino's Brooks Reed (Arizona) as Tucson prepsters currently on rosters in the National Football League.

