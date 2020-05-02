WOMEN: UA resets after COVID-19 blows up tournament dreams

TUCSON - It was devastating but Adia Barnes has moved on.

She has to. There's nothing that can be done and there are new recruits to bring in.

College athletics is a revolving door. Even in the middle of a global pandemic.

ESPN recently put out a Way-Too-Early look at the top women's basketball programs heading into the 2020-21 season.

UA is ranked seventh, and get this, they are rated as the second-best Pac-12 team behind just the Stanford Cardinal.

Those are certainly big expectations for the return of Aari McDonald who made the decision to come back to Tucson for her senior season.

Arizona is already being a projected as a Top 10 team to begin the 2020-21 NCAA women's basketball season

The Wildcats also inked three players during the April signing period.

The biggest is power forward Trinity Baptiste, a grad transfer from Virginia Tech, who was voted the ACC's Sixth Player of the Year this past season.

Baptiste is expected to pick up the slack inside left by the departure of graduating senior Dominique McBryde. She averaged 10 points and six rebounds, helping Tech go 21-9.

Arizona did not have any players selected in the WNBA draft but McBryde signed a training camp deal with the Los Angeles Sparks.

The Wildcats were second in the Pac-12 in attendance this past season and Barnes indicated in a Friday Zoom press conference with local reporters that the program has already received 700 new commitments for '20-'21 season tickets.

