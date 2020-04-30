NCAA faces lawsuit accuses failing to act on gender-based violence by male athletes against female students

NEW YORK (AP) - The NCAA is facing a lawsuit accusing the organization of failing to address gender-based violence by male athletes against female students at colleges and universities.

Plaintiffs in the suit, filed this week in U.S. District Court in Michigan, include women who have been athletes at Michigan State, Nebraska and an unidentified America East school.

Other plaintiffs in the suit have been students at Michigan State or Nebraska. The lawsuit accuses the defendants of negligence, intentional infliction of emotional distress and other issues. The NCAA did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment.