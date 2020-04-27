Tate finds a home in Philadelphia

TUCSON - It worked for Nick Foles. Why not Khalil Tate.

The Arizona Wildcats graduating quarterback has agreed to a free agent deal with the Philadelphia Eagles to begin his NFL career.

Tate went unselected in this past weekend's seven-round NFL Draft.

The question now is what position he will play. Tate posted pictures on his Twitter and Instagram accounts of him throwing a pass in a Eagles uniform.

Honored to get a chance to pursue my dream of playing in the NFL. @Philadelphia Eagles let’s work! #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/5DvflOndgd — Khalil Tate (@KhalilTate323) April 26, 2020

However when the club announced the move on its Twitter account they did so saying they had "agreed to terms with WR Khalil Tate."

#Eagles have agreed to terms with WR Khalil Tate. pic.twitter.com/kCi5BCXXZO — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) April 26, 2020

The dual-threat quarterback worked out pre-draft with longtime Eagles quarterback Donovan McNabb.

"He’s put in great work this offseason," McNabb tweeted after Tate's signing. "(He) can play under center, shotgun, throw with timing and accuracy."

Unfortunately, due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, there will be no rookie mini camp this week to immediately begin to answer the question of whether Tate will play quarterback, wide receiver or potentially both in the NFL.

Tate threw for 57 touchdowns while running for 18 at Arizona.

He joins the team that Foles (UA '11) led to a Super Bowl title in 2017.

Philadelphia's current starting quarterback is Carson Wentz. The club drafted Alabama and Oklahoma star QB Jalen Hurts in the 2nd round this past weekend.

Safety Will Parks (UA '15) is also on the Eagles roster.

