FC Tucson and Alex Bowman rule the eSports weekend

TUCSON - It was a great weekend for Tucson on the virtual sports front as both FC Tucson and Alex Bowman came away victorious.

FC Tucson claimed the championship Saturday in the inaugural USL eCup: Rocket League Edition.

Tucson’s Trent Wieland secured the victory with a four-game sweep over fellow USL League One club Union Omaha.

Wieland played from the front in all four contests as he earned victory (10-2, 10-3, 7-1, 9-4) against Union Omaha’s Wesley Mims in the Final of the inaugural event.

UA senior Trent Wieland lost just one game in winning the first USL eCup: Rocket League Edition for FC Tucson

The UA senior dominated the tournament, going 19-1 in winning all seven matches. He finished with +213 goal differential.

FC Tucson partnered with the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona for this event. The club is asking fans to support the organization by visiting https://www.communityfoodbank.org/ to make a charitable donation.

Alex Bowman won at Talladega to make it three straight iRacing victories for Hendrick Motorsports (Photo courtesy: Alex Bowman)

Meanwhile, Tucson’s Alex Bowman scored his first iRacing victory of NASCAR's invitational series.

The Ironwood Ridge High School product held off Corey LaJoie and Ryan Preece to win in a two-lap overtime sprint to the finish at virtual Talladega.

Bowman’s triumph made it three straight wins for Hendrick Motorsports (HMS) as William Byron had taken the last two iRacing events.

Bowman is no stranger to racing in the simulator used for this series.

It was his primary job at HMS before he was given the chance to replace Dale Earnhardt Jr. in the No. 88 Chrevolet.

NASCAR is hoping to resume its real racing season without spectators as early as May 17.

Bowman has two career wins on the NASCAR Cup circuit including a victory this season at the Auto Club 400 in Fontana, California on March 1.

