No Cats drafted into pro football

TUCSON – Only one football team in the Pac-12 did not have at least one player selected in this year’s NFL Draft.

You guessed it. The Arizona Wildcats.

Khalil Tate, JJ Taylor and Jace Whittaker were not taken by any of the 32 NFL teams during the seven-round selection process.

Taylor and Whittaker found homes immediately after the draft ended.

JJ Taylor is headed to the six-time Super Bowl champion New England Patriots on a free agent contract.

The Pats have been home to many Wildcats over the years including linebacker Tedi Bruschi and tight end Rob Gronkowski.

Taylor ran for 3,263 yards in his four UA seasons with 20 touchdowns combined rushing and receiving.

UA president Dr. Robert C. Robbins thanked JJ Taylor on Senior Night for his time as an Arizona Wildcat (Photo courtesy: Arizona Athletics)

Whittaker is not headed far for his shot at a pro football career. The cornerback will join the Arizona Cardinals in Tempe.

He had seven interceptions, returning one for a touchdown as a Wildcat.

The big question remains where quarterback Khalil Tate will end up.

Tate had not signed as of Saturday night.

The dual-threat quarterback threw for 57 touchdowns while running for 18 at Arizona.

The Arizona Cardinals wrapped up their draft weekend with a bang grabbing ASU running back Eno Benjamin in the 7th round.

Benjamin led the Pac-12 with 16 touchdowns as a sophomore in 2018.

Pac-12 Draft picks by school:

7 - Utah

4 - Oregon

3 - Cal

3 - Colorado

3 - Oregon State

3 - UCLA

2 - Arizona State

2 - Stanford

2 - USC

2 - Washington

1 - Washington State

0 - Arizona

Jeff Cotton (88) had 137 catches for 1,797 yards and 14 touchdowns in two seasons with the Idaho Vandals (Photo courtesy: Idaho Athletics)

DRAFT NOTES

Mountain View High and Pima Aztecs product Jeff Cotton will be headed for a shot in the NFL.

The wide receiver has agreed to sign a free agent contract with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Cotton caught 14 touchdown passes in two seasons with the Vandals. He had 88 receptions for 1,141 yards as a senior in 2019.

Cotton played all nine games for the Aztecs in 2016 finishing the season with 43 receptions, 837 yards and six touchdowns.

He was named NJCAA Honorable Mention All-American, first team All-WSFL and first team All-Region.

