Will Tucson pro sports survive the pandemic

TUCSON - The Tucson Sugar Skulls season is history. Will the Tucson Roadrunners dream run be next?

The Indoor Football League shuttered the 2020 campaign this week due to COVID-19. You have to believe the American Hockey League will follow suit in short order.

The Tucson Roadrunners were on the way to a Pacific Division championship when the season was suspended in March.

It would have been the team's second playoff appearance in four seasons.

The parent Arizona Coyotes furloughed 50% of their employees late last week. Included in that group were some people working with NHL team's minor league club here in Tucson.

Although that has nothing to do with what actually happens on the ice, if the CDC and White House's mandates on mass gatherings don't change at the end of the month, it's hard to imagine the AHL season resuming to completion.

The USL on Thursday extended their training moratorium through Sunday, May 3.

Five FC Tucson matches will have been lost by the time the side knows whether they will be able to gather again and resume preparation for their 2020 campaign.

USL still has the benefit of time to decide whether or not to cancel the 2020 season

The Soccer schedule runs through September. It's conceivable some of the season could be salvaged if social distancing guidelines are loosened toward the beginning of the summer.

FC Tucson general manager Jon Pearlman says USL1 is looking at the possibility of having to play matches without fans.

Minor league sports depend on attendance and the revenue generated by home crowds to survive. There is no billion dollar TV contract to fall back on.

Games without fans does not work long term if at all in the lower level professional sports model.

The ultimate hard pill to swallow could be if the shuttering of all three seasons (AHL, IFL, USL1) is too much to rebound from.

That could lead to the folding of the Roadrunners, Sugar Skulls or FC Tucson franchises.

