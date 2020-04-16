Colin Kaepernick donates $100,000 to start COVID-19 relief fund

NEW YORK (AP) - Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick has started a COVID-19 relief fund to help raise awareness of the impact of the pandemic on minority communities.

He opened the effort with a donation of $100,000.

“Black and brown communities are being disproportionately devastated by COVID-19 because of hundreds of years of structural racism,” Kaepernick said in a post on his Instagram account.

The 32-year-old Kaepernick sparked one of the biggest controversies in NFL history when he started kneeling during the national anthem before games to protest social injustice in America.

Kaepernick hasn’t appeared in an NFL game in three-plus years. He filed a grievance against the league, contending teams colluded to keep him out. The sides reached an undisclosed settlement.