WOMEN: UA picks up key grad transfer

TUCSON – Adia Barnes has added another grad transfer to an Arizona Wildcats women’s basketball roster that is staked for a deep NCAA Tournament run next season.

Trinity Baptiste announced on Tuesday that she will graduate from Virginia Tech in May and transfer to play her senior season at UA.

Baptiste was the ACC Sixth Player of the Year this past season after averaging 10 points and eight rebounds in 34 games for the Hokies.

The six-foot forward played two seasons for Virginia Tech after starting her career at Northwest Florida State College.

The Hokies won 20-plus games in both of those season advancing to the ACC Championship game this past year before losing to Wake Forest.

UA finished 24-7 this past season but the Coronavirus Pandemic shuttered what would have been the Wildcats first NCAA Tournament appearance in 15 years.

