Fasching named Roadrunners’ 2019-20 Man of the Year

TUCSON – The Tucson Roadrunners this week named second-year forward Hudson Fasching as the team’s winner of the IOA/American Specialty Man of the Year.

The award is given annually to a player who show outstanding contributions to the Tucson community.

Fasching made several appearances on behalf of the team over the course of the past few months, highlighted by his visit to Diamond Children’s Medical Center in January.

There he, along with teammates, visited and shared smiles with kids during a time of need.

Fasching is in his 4th AHL season and second with Tucson after being acquired by the parent Arizona Coyotes in a trade with the Buffalo Sabres.

The Minnesota Golden Gophers product has scored 35 goals in 121 games over the last two seasons.

He has 22 games of NHL experience all with the Sabres during the 2015-2018 seasons.

Fasching is now one of 31 finalists for the AHL’s Yanick Dupre Memorial Award, honoring the overall IOA/American Specialty Man of the Year.

David Kelly contributed to this story.