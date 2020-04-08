Aztecs’ Lawson named first team NJCAA All-American

TUCSON – Pima Community College women’s basketball player Hallie Lawson (Campo Verde HS) has been named first team team NJCAA Division II All-American.

She's the 15th NJCAA All-American in the program’s history.

Lawson was named ACCAC Division II Player of the Year, first team All-ACCAC and first team All-Region I, Division II.

She played and started in all 31 games as she led the Aztecs in average minutes (29), points (14) and rebounds (7) per game.

Hallie Lawson (30) is the 15th All-American in Pima Women's Basketball history (Photo courtesy: Pima Athletics/Stephanie Van Latum)

Lawson played in all 67 games for her Pima career making 57 starts. Her career-high was 35 points on Dec. 12, 2018 at Tohono O’odham Community College.

Latrina Bennett was the first Aztecs women’s basketball NJCAA All-American in 1994.

