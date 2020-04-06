Roadrunners 2-0 in the virtual realm

TUCSON – Brayden Burke scored a hat-trick (three goals) to lead the Tucson Roadrunners to an 8-2 virtual victory Saturday night over the Bakersfield Condors on Fan Appreciation Night.

Tucson is undefeated in two virtual games the past two weekends.

The parent Arizona Coyotes production department put together these simulated games using EA Sports NHL 20 video game.

The Roadrunners have played their games at a Tucson Arena that features a double-deck bowl and a raucous sold out crowd.

AHL: Roadrunners 8, Bakersfield 2

Team play-by-play man Adrian Denny has called the two virtual games which have been streamed on the Roadrunners You Tube and Facebook channels.

Several hundred fans tuned in for Fan Appreciation Night as the team gave away 55 prizes over the course of the broadcast to a mix of randomly selected Season Ticket Members and via fan interaction contests.



The prizes ranged from free oil changes, to free sandwich certificates, team items and gift cards from the team's local partners.

The Roadrunners AHL season is on hold due to the Coronavirus Pandemic. Tucson (36-19-1-2) held a three-point lead in the Pacific Division when play was suspended on March 12.

