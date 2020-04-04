Wieland blows up Greenville in FC Tucson eCup opener

Showing why he's a national champ. @PlantingCargo85 and @FCTucson are off and running pic.twitter.com/EhHOTcMeIy — USL League One (@USLLeagueOne) April 3, 2020 FC Tucson sweeps Greenville Triumph SC

TUCSON - Trent Wieland told News 4 Tucson earlier this week that he expected to win by some lopsided scores in the USL’s eCup Rocket League Tournament.

He didn’t disappoint. Wieland, representing FC Tucson, in the video game event beat his counterpart from Greenville Triumph SC 21-1 and 16-0 on Friday to sweep the opening round of the 32-team tournament.

The +36 goal differential is the highest of any of the eight group leaders.

The tournament opens with two weeks of group stage play. The matches consist of best-of-three series.

Wieland wasn’t trying to be cocky when he predicted big scores. The UA senior is the only player in the tournament that has experience playing competitive Rocket League.

He helped lead UA’s esports squad to the 2018 National Collegiate Championship.

Next up for Wieland and FC Tucson is the Indy Eleven on Tuesday at 3 p.m. The Eleven swept their opening match over Las Vegas Lights FC 11-0 and 15-0.

