FC Tucson is the favorite in USL’s eCup tournament

TUCSON – The USL League One season is on hold at this point due to the Coronavirus Pandemic but the first-ever USL eCUP Rocket League Edition Tournament began on Tuesday.

FC Tucson is participating in the tournament that will see representatives from 32 USL Championship and USL League One clubs compete in the popular video game Rocket League in a World Cup-style tournament.

FC Tucson’s first three matches will be in Pool Play:

Fri. April 3 vs. Greenville Triumph (11 a.m.)

Wed. April 8 vs. Indy Eleven (1 p.m.)

Fri. April 10 vs. Las Vegas Lights (11 a.m.)

Each match is actually a best-of-three series of five-minute games within the Rocket League format.

UA senior Trent Wieland helped lead the Wildcats to the 2018 Rocket League Collegiate Championship (Photo courtesy: Trent Wieland)

Representing FC Tucson in the tournament will be Rocket League sensation, Trent Wieland.

Trent, an FC Tucson supporter, is a senior at the University of Arizona and has been competing in and winning national Rocket League tournaments since he started playing back in 2016.

All matches within the tournament will be live streamed on ESPN platforms.

You can read more about this virtual tournament over at FCTucson.com.

