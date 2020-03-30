Training at Boxing Inc. goes virtual

TUCSON - Your gym has been closed for over a week now and President Donald Trump let it be known on Sunday that it won’t be opening up again anytime soon.

The Coronavirus Pandemic has introduced us to the virtual Happy Hour and it’s now introducing us to virtual fitness training.

Trainers all over the country have gone mobile to connect with their clients.

Owner Zac Aikin and his staff at Boxing Inc. in Tucson are utilizing their YouTube channel (OfficialBoxingInc) to produce 30-minute workout videos.

It started as a contest within the staff to build morale after the three area locations were forced to close.

The first video was produced by local fighter Nick “Nyquil” Rhoads and received 900 views on the first day it was posted.

Boxing Inc At Home Workout with Nick Rhoads

The goal is to get people moving in this era of COVID-19 and stay-at-home orders.

“Our clients come here for motivation”, said Van Sanders Jr., a trainer at Boxing Inc. “It was perfect when Zac hit us up to start doing the videos because a lot of our clients were asking for them.”

Boxing Inc.’s three Tucson facilities are located at:

East: 7543 E. Broadway Blvd.

North: 6261 N. Oracle Rd.

University: 2524 N. Campbell

