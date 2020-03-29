REPORT: Nnaji will take the NBA test

TUCSON -- The first domino may be about to fall in the re-making of Arizona Basketball’s roster.

National college basketball writer Jon Rothstein tweeted on Saturday that Zeke Nnaji will declare for the NBA Draft.

Sources: Arizona freshman Zeke Nnaji will declare for the 2020 NBA Draft. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 28, 2020

Nnaji however remained silent on the matter and did not confirm his taking of the first step toward a professional career.

Collegiate freshmen players can declare for the draft to get information about their slot potential before making a final decision on whether to leave or stay in school.

It is expected that all of the Cats dynamic three freshmen (Nnaji, Nico Mannion and Josh Green) will move on after just one season at McKale Center.

Nnaji averaged 16 points and nine rebounds this past season in becoming the 10th UA player to win the conference Freshman of the Year award.

The original deadline for players to file early entry into the NBA Draft process was April 21, 60 days before selection day on June 20 but with the NBA season halted due to the Coronavirus Pandemic the league’s entire pre-draft process is in limbo.

The NBA Combine is tentatively scheduled for May 21-24 with the withdrawal deadline set for May 29.

